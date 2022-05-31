Court acquits ex-MPA Babal Bhayo in NAB graft reference

KARACHI: An accountability court on Tuesday acquitted former MPA Babal Khan Bhayo in a graft reference, ARY News reported.

The court acquitted Babal Khan Bhayo, a former member of Peoples Party in Sindh Assembly, after the NAB failed to prove charges of illegal bank transactions against him and other accused.

His driver Maqsood Bhayo and Afzal Bhayo were co-accused in the NAB reference.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) charged the former MPA and others for illegal transactions from their bank accounts.

The accused were charged of Rs 48 million corruption in the NAB reference.

Babal Khan Bhayo was detained by the NAB under graft charges.

