Court acquits Suleman Shehbaz, others in money laundering case

LAHORE: A special court on Monday acquitted Suleman Shehbaz and other accused in money laundering case, ARY News reported.

Special central court’s Judge Bakht Behzad announced its verdict on the acquittal petitions of Suleman Shehbaz and other accused today.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had earlier given a clean chit to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Suleman Shahbaz and other accused in money laundering case.

It is to be mentioned here that PM Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have already been acquitted from money laundering charges.

The Special Judge Central Court was hearing Rs 16 billion money laundering case against Suleman Shehbaz.

The FIA told the court that the agency did not find any evidence of money laundering and kickbacks.

According to the challan submitted by FIA the accused have no connection with this case, the court said.

Salman Shahbaz’s counsel told the court that money laundering was not proved against any of the accused.

Suleman, who returned to Pakistan, was granted bail over his petition for pre-arrest bail in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Year 2020.

Suleman Shehbaz surrendered before the high court after he returned to Pakistan on Dec 11 last year after four-year exile in London.