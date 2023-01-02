Court adjourns Chaudhry Ashraf’s bail plea in land grabbing case

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Monday adjourned PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf’s bail plea in a land-grabbing case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court heard the case on Chaudhary Ashraf’s bail plea in a land-grabbing case.

The prosecutor asked the court to grant more time for presenting the arguments in the case.

He said that the prosecutor will present the arguments but he is busy today in other cases.

The petition counsel responded that the prosecutor is just wasting time as he didn’t even present the record yet.

He further said that the investigation is already completed hence the court should now grant the bail.

At this, the court adjourned the hearing till January 4.

Read more: PML-N MNA CHAUDHRY ASHRAF ARRESTED IN ‘LAND GRABBING’ CASE

Earlier, Punjab anti-corruption establishment team arrested PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf over ‘land grabbing’ charges.

The PML-N MNA from NA-161 Sahiwal, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf is accused of occupying 157 acres of government land. The Punjab anti-corruption department said the PML-N lawmaker occupied the land through fake documents with the help of Muhammad Saleem Patwari.

The lawmaker has been arrested after confirmation of the charge. A case has also been registered against the PML-N lawmaker, the spokesperson said.

Comments