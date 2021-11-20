Court adjourns Mehar triple murder case hearing until Dec 04

DADU: A trial court on Saturday adjourned Mehar triple murder case hearing till December 04, ARY News reported.

Complainant of the case Umme Rubab, said in the court that she is appearing in courts for last four years. ” Feudal are issuing threats to us, when the justice will be served to us,” she asked the court.

“Justice will be served to you, the court will hear all parties according to the law,” the judge replied.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until Dec 04.

“The lawyer of Burhan Chandio not appearing in the case,” Umme Rubab said in a previous hearing. “These feudal deliberately lingering on the case,” she said.

“I have threat of life from them. The feudal system has been very strong in Sindh, whenever and where they want, they can fix up murder of any person,” Umme Rubab Chandio said.

In an earlier hearing the trial court had decided to indict two accused MPAs Sardar Ahmed Chandio and Burhan Chandio in the murder case.

It is to be mentioned here that complainant Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Qabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station in Mehar.

