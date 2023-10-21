Court adjourns NAB reference hearing against Hafeez Sheikh

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday adjourned hearing of NAB reference against former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, ARY News reported.

The court adjourned hearing of the National Accountability Bureau reference against former finance minister until November 14.

After Supreme Court verdict against amendments in the NAB law, the reference was fixed for hearing in the accountability court.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, former chairman FBR Abdullah Yousuf and others were charged of alleged abuse of power in preparation of a software app, causing a loss of $11.125 million to the national exchequer.

The NAB Regional Board Karachi had recommended filing a reference against Hafeez Shaikh and other accused over misuse of authority during his tenure as finance minister in PPP government thereby causing loss to the government exchequer to the tune of $11.125m.