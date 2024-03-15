Court allows markets to remain open till midnight until Eid

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed markets to remain open till midnight (12 am) until Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY news reported.

At the outset of SMOG and environmental pollution curbing case hearing, the court allowed the markets to remain open till midnight on weekdays and till 1am on weekends until Eid.

The court directed the concerned authorities to take strict action against those restaurants that violate the court orders.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) earlier allowed restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehr during the Holy month of Ramazan.

The order was passed by LHC Judge Justice Shahid Karim while hearing pleas related to the smog issue in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

The air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area.

The court has barred LESCO staff from chopping the trees and directed the power provider to inform PHA if cutting trees is essential for them.

In the last hearing, the member Judicial Water Commission submitted a report regarding the PSL matches in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and assured minimal disruption to citizens during the PSL tournament.

Smog has become a big issue for people of Punjab, especially of Lahore.