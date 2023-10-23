Court to announce verdict in NAB case against Dar today

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court will announce verdict in the assets beyond means reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar today, ARY News reported.

Islamabad accountability court will announce its reserved judgment in the NAB reference at 1:00pm today.

NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi in previous hearing told the court that there was no evidence of corrupt practice against Ishaq Dar in the case.

Judge Mohammad Bashir said the NAB Prosecutor General should submit its reply in writing. “Submit your reply in writing if you have no objection over acquittal of Ishaq Dar and other accused”, judge said. “The NAB could say in coming days that it didn’t say what it is saying today,” he added.

“We have given our arguments on merit, court could announce its decision,” NAB lawyer said.

“You submit reply in writing, we will announce the decision at 1:00pm today,” Judge said.

Ishaq Dar’s counsel Qazi Misbahul Hassan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi had concluded their arguments in the case in previous hearing.

The court had resumed hearing of the reference against Dar in the light of the Supreme Court’s decision against amendments in the NAB law.

NAB had filed reference against Ishaq Dar, Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mahmood, and Mansoor Raza Rizvi in 2017.