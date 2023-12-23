Court approves bail of Baloch protestors

ISLAMABAD: The judicial magistrate on Saturday approved the bail of the arrested Baloch protestors – marching for the release of Baloch ‘missing persons’ in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the judicial magistrate judge Murid Abbas approved the bail of 162 arrested Baloch protestors and directed them to submit a surety bond of Rs 5000 against their bail.

Yesterday, President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar held a telephonic conversation wherein they expressed concern over the inappropriate police treatment of the Baloch protestors.

Discussing the situation, the president and prime minister viewed that the police should not have dealt with the protestors strictly, a President House press release said.

Meanwhile, PM Kakar told President Alvi that the detained protestors were being released on personal bonds.

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar also called on President Alvi and discussed the overall situation in Balochistan province as well as police maltreatment against the Baloch protestors.

The governor viewed that the police should show restraint towards the protestors.