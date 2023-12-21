Court approves physical remand of ex-DRAP CEO under FIA custody

ISLAMABAD: The Session Court on Thursday approved two-day physical remand of the former CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) in a fake degree case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented the former CEO of the DRAP, Sheikh Akhtar Hussain, before the judicial magistrate Abbas Shah court.

The FIA sought the physical remand of the ex-CEO of DRAP in the fake degree case.

After hearing the argument from both sides, the court approved the two-day physical remand of the ex-CEO of DRAP.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-corruption circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Sheikh Akhtar Hussain, ex-CEO of the DRAP in a fake degree case.

“He was appointed CEO of the regulatory authority based on PhD degree, which was found fake,” FIA spokesperson said.

Sheikh Akhtar Hussain was appointed as CEO of DRAP in the year 2018-19.

The FIA arrested him after a special judge central dismissed his pre-arrest bail.

The anti-corruption wing of the Federal Investigation Agency had lodged a case against former DRAP CEO for holding a fake PhD degree.

The Sri Lankan Interpol confirmed the Ph.D. degree was fake as the degree-awarding institution was not recognised.