Court awards life sentence to three in Fahad Malik murder case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad sessions court awarded life sentence to three accused in 2016 murder case of Barrister Fahad Malik, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The court handed life term to Raja Arshad, Raja Hashim and Noman Khokhar, who were nominated in August 2016 murder case. The murder trial was concluded after six years last week when the court reserved its verdict in the high-profile murder case.

Fahad Malik, a nephew of former Chairman Senate and PTI leader Mohammedmian Soomro, was gunned down in Sector F-10 of Islamabad in August 2016.

District and Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani reserved decision after completion of arguments from lawyers of the two sides. Advocate Akram Qureshi and Zain Qureshi represented the plaintiff and the murder victim.

The trial of Fahad Malik murder case moving from an anti-terrorism court, high court, Supreme Court to reach to the sessions court Islamabad for hearing.

All three accused were present in the court when the judge announced verdict of the murder case.

Barrister Fahad Malik was murdered in Shalimar police station jurisdiction on August 15, 2016, in densely populated area of Islamabad by Noman Khokhar, Raja Arshad and Raja Hashim.

