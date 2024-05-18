Court awards three-year jail term to ASI under Official Secret Act

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Saturday handed three years jail term to a police official for handing over secret documents to a foreign diplomat, ARY News reported.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra awarded three years jail sentence to Islamabad Police ASI Zahoor Ahmed after he found guilty in the case under the official secret act.

ASI Zahoor Ahmed was arrested from the courtroom after the verdict.

A case was registered against the accused on December 13, 2021.

According to the chargesheet the policemen met a foreign diplomat and was intending to handover the information and classified documents on national security to the foreigners.

Zahoor Ahmed was granted bail on January 22, 2022.