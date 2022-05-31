Court bars police from arresting Yasmeen Rashid and other PTI leaders

LAHORE: The District and Sessions Court on Tuesday has barred police from arresting PTI leaders Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed and other leaders in a case related to vandalization, police torture during Azadi March.

PTI leaders, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Andaleeb Abbas and Dr Yasmeen Rashid moved the District and Sessions Court Lahore for bail for damaging government properties and attacking police during Azadi Long March towards Islamabad.

The lawyer of the PTI leader in his arguments told the court that their clients were tortured during the long march and even alleged fake cases were registered against them.

The court while granting interim bail before arrest to Yasmeen Rashid and other PTI leaders until June 11, directed them to appear before the police for investigation into the case.

Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the release of PTI workers who were placed under house arrest during Azadi Long March.

The plea against the arrest of long marchers was taken by the Lahore High Court chief justice.

The counsel of the Punjab government said that all the leaders kept under house arrest are being released. The CJ after making the statement of the Punjab govt lawyer a part of the court proceedings ordered to release of all the arrested workers.

