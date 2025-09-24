Court declares Akhtar Mengal's travel ban illegal

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Wednesday declared travel ban on BNP President Sardar Akhtar Mengal as unlawful.

A high court bench comprises of Chief Justice Rozi Khan Barech and Justice Sardar Ahmed Halimi heard a constitutional petition challenging the authorities’ decision to place Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Mengal’s name on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).

The bench directed the authorities to remove the name of Akhtar Mengal from the PNIL and ordered federal government to lift travel ban forthwith.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal had filed a petition in the BHC against the government’s decision to place his name on the PNIL, a temporary travel restriction.

Mengal was prevented at the Quetta airport from boarding a flight to Dubai in July, citing his inclusion on the no-fly list.