Court defers indictment of PTI founder, Bushra in £190m case

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday once again deferred indictment of PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in £190 million case, ARY News reported.

The indictment was deffered without any proceedings till Feb 23.

Accountability court judge had to conduct hearing of the case at Adiala Jail. However, the newly-appointed judge Nasir Javed Rana has yet to take charge at his new place of posting.

It may be recalled that on previous hearings Judge Muhammad Bashir was not available, so indictment was postponed. A new judge was appointed in place of judge Muhammad Bashir who has applied for long leave till his retirement.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.