Court defers indictment of PTI founder, Bushra in £190m graft case

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Thursday again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, postponed the framing of the charge against Khan and his wife in the Al-Qadir Trust case after Bushra Bibi skipped today’s proceedings.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy prosecutor general, Sardar Muzzafar Abbasi, prosecutor Amjad Perviz, and Irfan Bola appeared before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 31.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.