Court directs IO to file charge sheet against Firdous Shamim Naqvi

KARACHI: The Judicial Magistrate East on Wednesday directed the Investigation Officer (IO) to submit the legal charge sheet pertaining to the riot case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader – Firdous Shamim, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, a prominent figure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was presented before the Judicial Magistrate East for his allegedly resorting to violence, arson and causing terror while staging protests in Karachi after the arrest of former PM in Islamabad on May 9.

During the court proceedings, the Investigating Officer (IO) requested additional time to prepare and submit the legal charge sheet pertaining to the case.

READ: PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi arrested from Karachi

Consequently, the court adjourned the hearing, scheduling it for August 26, to allow the authorities time for further investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against PTI leaders and workers in Aziz Bhatti police station.

