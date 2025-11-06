Court dismisses assets reference against Khurshid Shah, others

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court Sukkur on Thursday dismissed the assets reference against PPP leader Syed Khurshid Shah and others and handed over the matter to the FIA.

Accountability Judge Ghulam Yaseen Kolachi today announced the verdict reserved in the illegal assets reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB had filed an accountability reference against Syed Khurshid Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Owais Qadir Shah, MPA Syed Farrukh Shah, along with 15 others named in the reference.

NAB Sukkur presented the final reference of Rs 190 million after 6 years, replacing the initial provisional reference of Rs 1.23 billion filed in 2019.

Syed Khurshid Shah’s lawyer, during an early hearing, argued that the case should be closed after the final charge sheet was presented.

He stated that NAB Sukkur took 70 months to file the final reference and that all assets were declared in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and during election nominations.