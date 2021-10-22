Court dismisses bail plea of Mufti Aziz ur Rehman

LAHORE: A sessions court on Friday dismissed bail application of Mufti Aziz ur Rehman in a sexual abuse case, reported ARY News.

Additional Sessions Judge Nauman Naeem heard the bail application of the accused.

His counsel contended before the court that his client was innocent and had maliciously been implicated in the case on the instigation of his rivals.

He termed the video in which he was purportedly seen sexually abusing a student fabricated. “It is an era of information technology where this sort of video can be created within a couple of minutes by an expert,” the counsel said.

He further said that since the police have already submitted the case challan in the court, there is no rationale behind keeping the applicant behind the bars.

The counsel for the complainant stated that there is concrete evidence against the accused. If he is released on bail, he could influence the trial, the lawyer argued, pleading with the court to reject his bail application.

After hearing arguments, the court dismissed the bail application.

