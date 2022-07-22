Court extends bail of Moonis Elahi in money laundering case

LAHORE: A banking court in Lahore Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi for a day in money laundering case, ARY News reported.

The Banking Court Judge Muhammad Aslam Gondal today heard the bail pleas of former MNA Moonis Elahi, Secretary Punjab Assembly, Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Wajid Ali Bhatti. The accused appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing today, Amjad Pervez, Moonis Elahi’s counsel said his client has nothing to do with the money laundering and the allegations are baseless. He pleaded with the court to extend the PML-Q stalwart’s interim bail as he has appeared in FIA for interrogation.

The banking court after extending bails of the accused for a day adjourned the hearing until July 23.

Moonis Elahi and two others are accused of money laundering of Rs24 billion.

Earlier, Elahi was grilled by a four-member FIA team for five hours. During interrogation, the PML-Q leader asked the FIA team to check records, when he was asked about the RYK sugar mills.

The mills were established by Umar Shehryar and he is its chief executive, Elahi said and added his company has shares in the RYK mills.

When asked about Nawaz, Mazhar, the alleged benamdar of Moonis Elahi, through which money was laundered, the former federal minister said he don’t know both of them.

