Court extends interim bails of PTI founder’s sisters

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore on Saturday extended interim bail of two sisters of the PTI’s founder in rioting case, ARY News reported.

The court extended interim bails of Aleema Khanum and Uzma Khan till February 12 while hearing October 05 arson and rioting case.

Prosecution pleaded to the court to extend date for submission of the case record.

The ATC Judge expressed resentment over the plea and said that “it is daily routine that the record has not been available”.

“What is mistake of the accused to summon them in the court again and again”, judge remarked.

“The court has heard the argument the decision will be announced in the next hearing, the judge said.

Lahore witnessed violent clashes between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists and police on October 15.

The unrest, triggered by a PTI-led protest, quickly intensified as law enforcement used teargas to disperse demonstrators.