Court extends Moonis Elahi’s bail in money laundering case

LAHORE: A banking court in Lahore on Monday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi till July 14 in money laundering case, ARY News reported.

The Banking Court Judge Muhammad Aslam Gondal today heard the bail pleas of former MNA Moonis Elahi and others. The former federal minister appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing today, the judge chided Investigation Officer (IO) for wasting time and directed him to submit his report at the earliest.

To this, the IO told the court that a 47 per cent investigation was completed in the case.

Subsequently, the banking court extended the interim bail plea of Moonis Elahi and adjourned further proceeding till July 14.

Earlier, Elahi was granted interim bail by a Banking Court in Lahore till July 4.

Well-informed sources said Moonis Elahi was grilled by a four-member FIA team for five hours. During interrogation, the PML-Q leader asked the FIA team to check records, when he was asked about the RYK sugar mills.

The mills were established by Umar Shehryar and he is its chief executive, Elahi said and added his company has shares in the RYK mills.

When asked about Nawaz, Mazhar, the alleged benamdar of Moonis Elahi, through which money was laundered, the former federal minister said he don’t know both of them.

‘Political victimization’

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi has termed the Rs720 million money laundering case against him a ‘political victimization’.

Talking to journalists outside Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in Lahore, the PML-Q leader said he appeared before the investigation authority for interrogation instead of fake cases registered against him.

“Rana Sanaullah said Rs720 million money-laundering case was registered against me in Sugar Inquiry,” Moonis Elahi said, adding that no doubt, cases were made for political ‘victimization’.

