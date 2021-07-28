Court extends remand of accused in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday extended physical remand of prime suspect of Noor Mukadam murder case for three days, ARY News reported.

Prosecution sought further remand of the accused after police produced Zahir Zakir Jaffer in the court of Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar after completion of his two days’ remand.

Prosecution lawyer Sajid Cheema informed the court that the CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered. He pleaded to the court for extension of three days in physical remand of the accused.

The accused have to take to Lahore for forensic test of the CCTV video, the government counsel said.

“The weapon and the mobile phone have been recovered further physical remand is unnecessary. The forensic test could be conducted with taking his snap,” the defence counsel while opposing the remand request, argued.

Zahir Jaffer had earlier confessed to murdering Noor Mukadam after the physical remand and allegedly said in his statement that he killed her for cheating on him.

Sources added that Jaffer’s mother and security guards had deliberately hidden grisly murder incident from the authorities. Noor’s life could be saved if the persons who were present there on the crime scene called the authorities, sources said.

It was learnt earlier that Jaffer confessed to killing Noor Mukadam while police collected video evidence of the victim being subjected to torture by the accused.

Sources told ARY News that Zahir Jaffer confessed to killing Noor Mukadam before the investigators but he kept changing his statement regarding the motive of the murder.

Noor Mukadam managed to run away from the balcony and hid inside the security guard’s cabin but Zahir Jaffer chased her and dragged her out of the guard’s cabin. Sources said that security guards were present there but no one stopped Jaffer from torturing the girl.

On July 20, Noor Mukadam, a daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her friend in the Kohsar police station jurisdiction in Islamabad.