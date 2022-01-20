Court extends remand of suspect in Clifton murder, robbery case

KARACHI: A local court extended physical remand of an accused involved in murder and robbery from a Hindu trader, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Earlier, the police produced key accused of murder and robbery in the court of Judicial Magistrate-South after completion of his physical remand period.

The court extended remand for five more days on the request of the police.

The court also directed the investigation officer to submit progress report of the case investigation in the next hearing.

Police earlier informed the court that armed robbers killed a trader Veerbhan Samar Das and looted Rs7.3 million that he drew from a bank in a Clifton area of Karachi.

Arrested suspect was present in the bank with accomplices, police told the court. The looted cash was also recovered from the accused.

South Police conducting raids to arrest other accused of the robbery and murder crime. “Same gang has also been involved in robbery outside a bank in Gizri area,” police said.

