Court grants bail to Farrukh Shah in assets beyond means reference

SUKKUR: Accountability Court Sukkur on Saturday granted bail to Farrukh Shah MPA in NAB’s assets beyond means reference, ARY News reported.

Farrukh Shah has been a son of PPP’s senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

Accountability Judge Fareed Anwar Qazi had reserved verdict on the bail petition of Farrukh Shah five days ago.

The court while approving his bail directed the MPA to submit a surety bond of 10 million rupees.

Farrukh Shah had presented his arrest on the instructions of the Supreme Court on June 12. He was imprisoned in Central Jail Sukkur for last five months.

Shah had surrendered himself before the Sukkur accountability court in assets beyond income case.

Shah, has been among 18 accused in 1.23 billion rupees assets beyond means reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Khursheed Shah and others.

Syed Khursheed Shah today said that the opposition parties have been on one platform against the government.

Former leader of opposition in the National Assembly, was talking to media outside the Accountability Court Sukkur over the political situation.

“Now every thing will improve and misgivings will be addressed,” Shah said while replying a question of media.

