Court grants bail to Hamid Zaman in prohibited funding case

LAHORE: A banking court on Saturday granted bail to Hamid Zaman, one of the PTI’s founding members, in connection with the prohibited funding case.

Banking crimes court Judge Aslam Gondal granted bail to Zaman, with the order to deposit surety bonds worth Rs one million.

Earlier, Zaman’s counsel Khawaja Haris argued against allegations of prohibited funding, adding that all relevant record has been with the FIA. “No recovery made from the accused,” the counsel said.

The FIA prosecutor pleaded to the court to dismiss the bail petition of Zaman.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Zaman on Oct 7 and he remained in custody of the investigation agency for two days.

The FIA submitted a plea seeking an extension in physical remand of the PTI leader. However, the court rejected the request and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

The FIA arrested PTI leader Hamid Zaman in a case pertaining to prohibited funding. The investigation agency registered a case against the trustee of Insaf trust – Hamid Zaman – over prohibited funding.

Zaman had contested the 2013 general election from Lahore on the ticket of the PTI.

