Court grants bail to Nisar Morai in assets beyond income reference

KARACHI: An accountability court on Wednesday granted bail to Nisar Morai, a former chairman of the Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) in assets beyond income reference, ARY News reported.

The court ordered Nisar Morai to deposit surety bonds of one million rupees in court.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau while opposing the bail petition told the court that the court has already convicted Morai in illegal recruitment case.

It is to be mentioned here that Nisar Morai was awarded 11-year jail term in in illegal recruitment reference.

Nisar Morai made 143 illegal recruitment and regularized jobs of 20 people during his tenure in the FCS and the charge of illegal recruitment against him has been proved in the case, the court observed.

The NAB had filed a reference in January 2018, accusing then FCS chief Morai and others of misusing their authority, embezzling funds, making illegal appointments and awarding fake contracts during 2014-15.

According to the reference, the defendants caused losses to the tune of Rs 343 million to the national exchequer.

It is to be noted that the court had awarded 11-year jail term to Nisar Morai in FCS reference. He was handed four years jail term for illegal recruitment and seven years’ sentence for misuse of authority.

