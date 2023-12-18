Court grants bail to Fawad in corruption case

RAWALPINDI: The Special Court on Monday granted bail to the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a corruption case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the former federal minister was presented before the special court where the judge after hearing the arguments from both sides approved the bail plea of Fawad Chaudhry in the corruption case.

The court directed Fawad Chaudhry to submit a surety bond of Rs 200,000 against his bail plea.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week, the Anti-Corruption Court rejected the physical remand plea of Fawad Chaudhry and sent jail on judicial remand in a graft case.

After completing the one-day physical remand of the former federal minister under the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Fawad Chaudhry was produced before the court seeking further physical remand of the accused.

After hearing the argument from both sides, the senior judge Ghulam Akbar rejected the further physical remand and sent Fawad Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand.