Court grants four days remand of illegal mining accused to NAB

PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Saturday granted four days physical remand of an arrested contractor to NAB, involved in an illegal mining scandal.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced accused Zargul Khan in the court and sought physical remand of the accused.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that the accused has been the central character of illegal mining scam in Guzara forests in Kakul, adding that his other accomplices were also involved in the case.

“Accused Zargul extracted 1,41,869 metric tonnes of phosphate from year 2010 to July 2025 from the mine,” prosecutor said. “He inflicted 643.700 million rupees losses to the national exchequer,” NAB prosecutor said.

“He is also found to be involved in money laundering during investigation,” NAB lawyer said.

The investigators have found plots in eight areas of Abbottabad in his name, while three expansive vehicles have also been registered on his name, prosecutor said.

A probe has been initiated against the accused under the anti-money laundering act, NAB prosecutor added.