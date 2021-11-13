Court grants interim bail to Nazim Jokhio murder case accused

KARACHI: Malir’s district court on Saturday granted interim bail to an accused in Nazim Jokhio murder case, ARY News reported.

Additional district and sessions judge Malir approved interim bail plea of accused Saleem Halar, nominated in the high profile muder of local scribe Nazim Jokhio.

The court approved the bail plea and ordered the accused to deposit Rs 3,00,000 bail bond as surety in the court. The judge also ordered the accused to appear before the court on November 22.

Accused Saleem Halar had earlier got protective bail from the Sindh High Court, which had directed him to appear before the trial court within three days.

“Accused has been booked in Nazim Jokhio’s murder case registered at Memon Goth police station,” according to police.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh Assembly’s member Jam Awais has been among six accused arrested in the case.

Local journalist Nazim Jokhio was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

An autopsy found severe torture marks and bruises all over the body of the deceased.

The initial post-mortem report of Nazim Jokhio, said that he might have conceded a skull-wound on the back of his neck that proved fatal for him.

The report suggests that seemingly, among all the wound marks his head is dotted with, the wound likely by the club strike on the back of his head was the one to cause his death.

Earlier on Thursday, Balochistan High Court (BHC) granted protective bail to PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

The high court approved bail of the PPP lawmaker until November 26 and directed him to appear before the Malir District Court in Karachi.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!