Court grants interim bail to ex-finance minister Hafeez Sheikh

KARACHI: Accountability Court Karachi on Friday granted interim bail to former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh in a corruption reference pertaining to procurement and implementation of customs computerised system pilot project, ARY News reported.

The former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh appeared before an accountability court in a corruption reference here on Friday.

The NAB court granted interim bail to Sheikh against surety bonds worth Rs100,000. The accountability also issued notice to the NAB prosecutor.

The court adjourned the further proceedings till May 28.

The former minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was named as one of the co-accused in the corruption reference pertaining to illegalities in procurement and implementation of customs computerised system pilot project and causing a loss to the national exchequer to the tune of US11.125 million.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted transitory protective bail to Shaikh in a corruption reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh arrived in Karachi on May 18 from United States via Dubai where he was accorded extraordinary protocol at Karachi Airport.

Comments