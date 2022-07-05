Court grants interim bail to Qasim Suri in torture case

RAWALPINDI: Former National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Qasim Suri has been granted interim bail in a torture case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Additional District and Sessions granted bail to Qasim Suri in the torture case.

The court while approving interim bails directed the former NA Deputy Speaker to submit surety bonds of Rs20,000.

Talking to journalists outside the sessions court, Qasim Suri hinted that a video of [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif would soon get leaked. He also termed Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz’s announcement of free electricity a ‘gimmick’ and ‘election stunt’.

The PTI leader further said that Hamza Shehbaz’s announcement was also a violation of election rules, urging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Supreme Court (SC) to take notice. “The only solution to all problems is transparent elections,” he reiterated.

Earlier in June, a district and sessions court in Islamabad granted pre-arrest bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in different cases pertaining to vandalism during the party’s May 25 long march toward Islamabad.

PTI Chairman appeared before the district and sessions court of judge Kamran Basharat Mufi. Subsequently, the Islamabad court granted pre-arrest to former prime minister in 10 FIRs till July 6 and directed police to submit a record of cases in next hearing.

