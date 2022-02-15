Court grants physical remand of Naukot gang-rape accused

THARPARKAR: Four accused of Naukot abduction and gang-rape incident were produced in a local court on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The court granted two more days’ physical remand of the four accused allegedly involved in the incident.

The court ordered the police to produce the accused in the court of civil judge on February 17.

In a ghastly crime reported in Sindh’s Mirpurkhas district, two girls were allegedly kidnapped, stripped naked and raped by several men in Nafees Nagar village of Naukot in Mirpurkhas district.

According to police, around 20 suspects broke into a house in the Naukot and kidnapped two girls on gunpoint.

In a complaint, the women told police that they were subjected to torture and sexually assaulted by several kidnappers.

“We both were stripped naked, paraded, and were raped by several men for many hours at an undisclosed location,” one of the victims said in a statement. “We were held hostage by Tangari clan,” they told police.

