Court grants physical remand of Naushahro Feroz rape and murder accused

NAUSHAHRO FEROZ: A local court granted three days’ physical remand of two accused in rape and murder of teenaged girl in Mohabbat Dero area of district Naushahro Feroz, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police produced two accused, victim Faiza’s close relatives, in a court in Kandiaro and sought their physical remand.

The murder case has been registered against the victim’s uncle Lal Dino Channa and cousin Abdul Jabbar Channa.

The court granted three days’ physical remand of two accused to police for investigation.

Police sources said that the DNA tests of the accused will be conducted to move the trail of the accused.

The family members said that the accused, raped the 13-year girl two weeks ago, the matter was taken to the local landlord to decide. The accused later kidnapped the girl, committed her murder, thrown her body outside the home and fled from the scene.

The landlord who had held a Jirga to decide the matter, has not been nominated in the case.

The family members informed the police, they had entrusted the landlord to keep the victim girl in his protection, the girl was kidnapped by the culprits near the landlord’s home.

Local influential Azizullah Dahraj confessed to conduct a Jirga over the matter, adding that the girl’s father and brother have been his servants and they had insisted to him to decide the matter.

A preliminary medical report said that the girl died of a large dose of sleeping pills.