Court grants physical remand of two accused in Rs 35mln heist

KARACHI: A local court granted physical remand of two accused arrested in one of the city’s biggest robberies, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Earlier, police produced five accused before the court in Rs35 million robbery from a goldsmith in Karachi. Four of them were produced in the court after completion of their remand period, while another identified as Furqan was also presented in the court.

“Rs. 2.5 million of the robbed money were recovered from Furqan,” police informed the court. Police pleaded for physical remand of accused Imran and Furqan for further investigation.

The court granted three days physical remand of the two accused to police. Three other accused Zafar, Mohsin and Suleman were sent to jail on judicial remand.

Investigation officer informed the police that another accused of the crime, Zahir, was earlier sent to jail on judicial remand.

The police has arrested six suspects in the robbery and overall 15.9 million rupees of the robbed money has been recovered.

A goldsmith was carrying Rs35 million after selling his gold and hired a rickshaw to transport the money.

Four armed robbers riding motorcycles chased him at Saddar Bypass. The goldsmith asked the rickshaw driver to accelerate the speed of his auto. The driver accelerated speed, but his rickshaw upturned. The robbers grabbed the bag full of currency notes and sped away from the scene.

Comments