Court grants physical remand of two minors in murder case

FAISALABAD: Court grants physical remand of two minor brothers nominated in murder of 10-year-old girl in Samundri, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police produced two brothers Muneeb 15, and Haseeb 14 in the civil judge’s court in Samundri under strict security in the murder case of Iman Fatima 10, who was murdered after being kidnapped and purportedly raped.

Civil Judge Chaudhry Fayyaz heard the murder case at prisoners’ room (Bakhshi Khana) in Samundri and granted five days physical remand of the accused to police.

The court also ordered producing birth certificates of the two accused in next hearing of the case.

Investigation Officer informed the court that the murder weapon was recovered from the accused, while DNA test has been pending.

The crime incident took place at Sharif Abad locality. Iman Fatima went out of home to buy sweets from a nearby shop but did not return. Her body later found in rooftop of a house in the neighborhood.

