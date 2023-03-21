Court grants police two-day judicial remand of Hassan Niazi

ISLAMABAD: A session court in Islamabad has sent Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan on two-day judicial remand for resisting the force at a police picket, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the sessions court heard the case against Hassan Niazi. His counsel told the court that Hassan Khan Niazi was abducted in front of senior lawyers. He said that remand cannot be accepted on baseless FIR.

The Prosecutor told the court to look at the case from a political angle as well. The PTI workers have been pelting stones and beating the police workers with sticks.

In order to not affect the investigation the court is requested to accept the judicial remand plea, the prosecutor added.

The court announced the reserved verdict and sent Hassan on two-day judicial remand.

Earlier, Barrister Hassan, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, was arrested by Islamabad police from outside Judicial Complex, despite securing bail.

Police officials had said that Hassan Khan Niazi was arrested for resisting the force at a police picket.

PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani claimed that SP Nosherwan ‘abducted’ Hassan from outside the court despite being on bail.

