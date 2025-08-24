web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 24, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Court grants transit remand of Sindh minister’s brother

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A magisterial court granted one day’s transit remand of Farhan Ghani to police for investigation on Sunday.

Farhan Ghani has been a brother of the PPP leader and provincial minister Saeed Ghani.

He was arrested by police along with his associates on charges of assault on a government official.

Police produced Farhan Ghani and other accused before the special magistrate today and requested for their transit remand.

Investigation officer has said that the accused will be produced before the administrative anti-terrorism court tomorrow.

According to details, Farhan Ghani and other accused were taken into custody following an incident involving the assault of a government official.

Sindh’s Local Govt. minister Saeed Ghani in a social media post, has said that Farhan Ghani and other accused will prove their innocence in court.

“Complainant Sohail has filed an FIR, which was his legal right,” Saeed Ghani said.

Minister’s brother and his associates were involved in a brawl with complainant Sohail yesterday.

Police sources confirm that a case has been registered under anti-terrorism provisions at the Ferozabad Police Station against Farhan Ghani and his associates for allegedly attacking a government employee.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.