Court grants transit remand of Sindh minister’s brother

KARACHI: A magisterial court granted one day’s transit remand of Farhan Ghani to police for investigation on Sunday.

Farhan Ghani has been a brother of the PPP leader and provincial minister Saeed Ghani.

He was arrested by police along with his associates on charges of assault on a government official.

Police produced Farhan Ghani and other accused before the special magistrate today and requested for their transit remand.

Investigation officer has said that the accused will be produced before the administrative anti-terrorism court tomorrow.

According to details, Farhan Ghani and other accused were taken into custody following an incident involving the assault of a government official.

Sindh’s Local Govt. minister Saeed Ghani in a social media post, has said that Farhan Ghani and other accused will prove their innocence in court.

“Complainant Sohail has filed an FIR, which was his legal right,” Saeed Ghani said.

Minister’s brother and his associates were involved in a brawl with complainant Sohail yesterday.

Police sources confirm that a case has been registered under anti-terrorism provisions at the Ferozabad Police Station against Farhan Ghani and his associates for allegedly attacking a government employee.