Court hears bail petitions of Noor Mukadam murder case suspects

ISLAMABAD: A local court heard bail petitions of accused in Noor Mukadam murder case, ARY News reported on Monday.

Barrister Zafarullah appeared in the court of Judicial Magistrate Ata Rabbani as counsel of the owner of psychiatric rehabilitation center Tahir Zahoor.

“My client was not named in the FIR, still he has been arrested in the case,” the lawyer argued in the court. “Therapy work is profession of my client and he treats people,” the lawyer said.

“The employees of Tahir Zahoor entered in the house by breaking the door,” the government counsel said.

“Prime accused Zahir Jaffer murdered the victim and than informed his parents,” the counsel said. “The parents telephoned the rehab centre and told them to go to the house to see their son” the counsel further said.

Police had arrested six people including owner and staffers at a psychiatric rehabilitation center for their alleged role in facilitating Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the murder.

On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

A forensic report revealed that Noor Mukadam was raped by Zahir Jaffer before being brutally killed.

The rape was confirmed in the forensic report as the DNA of Zahir Jaffer, matched with deceased Noor, daughter of former Pakistan envoy to South Korea.

Furthermore, the fingerprints found on the knife used in the murder were also matched with Jaffer’s fingerprints.