Court hears final arguments in Lakhra Coal reference

KARACHI: The prosecutor concluded final arguments in accountability court in a graft reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau pertaining to fraudulent sale of coal.

The reference has entered in its final phase as the defence counsels will present their final arguments in the next hearing of the case.

The court adjourned further hearing of the reference until November 23.

Earlier, charges were framed against the accused persons, who had pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges.

The NAB had filed a corruption reference in 2016 against former director of mines and mineral development Manzoor Hussain Memon, former president Hyderabad Chamber Goharullah, Shakeel Ahmed and others for causing a loss of around Rs two billion to the national exchequer.

According to NAB, the Sindh Coal Authority had leased out 8,626 acres in 2006 for mining at Lakhra in Jamshoro, to install a 200 MW power plant within a five-year period, but it failed to establish the plant.

The coal-mining company excavated and sold coal in the open market in violation of an agreement of mining coal for the power plant.

The accountability bureau maintained that the company did not make any investment to set up power plant but illegally sold tonnes of coal in the open market.

