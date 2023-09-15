Court imposes on spot fine for traffic violation amid smog concerns

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued an order to impose an on-the-spot fine for violation of one-way traffic regulations within the city, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Lahore High Court conducted a crucial hearing today regarding the persistent smog problem in the city, delivering a series of directives and expressing its deep concern over the execution of development projects amid the looming smog season.

The court issued an order imposing an on-the-spot fine of Rs 2,000 for violation of one-way traffic regulations within the city.

Expressing its displeasure over the initiation of development projects across the city during the impending smog season, the court questioned why the construction projects scheduled between September and January, the peak period for smog.

The court emphasized that issuing fines to smoke-emitting vehicles was insufficient, suggesting that a second violation should result in the impoundment of the vehicle.

In a collaborative effort to address these issues, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) spokesperson stated that 500 cement barriers has been handed over to the traffic police, while submitted a report on the implementation of Section 144.

The Commissioner of Lahore submitted a detailed report outlining the progress in implementing court orders.

Additionally, the Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) issued notices to 79 commercial buildings as well as 60 restaurants for parking violations and issued directives to resolve the parking issues within a day or two.

According to the reports, a district smog committee has been established to take proactive measures in preventing smog-related problems. Moreover, a substantial allocation of Rs 120 million has been made for projects aimed at improving traffic flow and expanding roundabouts across the city.

In a significant environmental move, the LDA has entered into an agreement with a private university to plant one million trees, contributing to efforts to combat air pollution.