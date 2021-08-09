Court indicts accused in Dr Maha Shah death case

KARACHI: A district and sessions court on Monday deferred indicted four suspects in a case pertaining to the death of Dr Maha Shah, ARY News reported.

Police had initially said the 24-year-old doctor Maha Shah had committed suicide by shooting herself in her DHA home. Later, police detained her friends — Junaid Khan, Waqas— Irfan Qureshi and others and booked them under relevant sections of the law.

The charges of murder, rape and attempts to conceal evidence have been framed against the accused, while they have refused to confess the crime.

The court has summoned witnesses and an investigation officer of the case on September 4.

Read more: SHC grants bail to two accused in Dr Maha Shah death case

The female doctor had committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the metropolis on August 19.

It is to be noted that the court had directed DNA testing of the accused in Dr Maha Shah’s suicide case and ordered the investigation officer to submit the challan, in earlier hearing of the case, which became a challenge for the police.