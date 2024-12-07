Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Rana Sanaullah

GUJRANWALA: A local court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the adviser to PM Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Judicial Magistrate Sidra Gul Nawaz issued arrest warrants of Rana Sanaullah and ordered producing him before the court on December 12.

A case registered at Satellite Town police station against the PML-N leader over a public meeting of the PDM in Gujranwala on October 16, 2020, has been under hearing in the magisterial court.

Police had cleared Rana Sana of charges and submitted report of his innocence in the court under section 173.

The court rejected the report submitted by the police and summoned Rana Sanaullah in the case hearing.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrant of the PML-N leader over his continuous absence in hearing of the case.

In the FIR charges included removal of containers and running over the vehicle over policemen.

Police had filed belated challan against Rana Sanaullah in the case.

PML-N leaders Khurram Dastagir, Imran Khalid Butt and Salman Khalid Butt have already been acquitted in the case.