Court issues notices to PM, others on plea over rising inflation

GUJRANWALA: A sessions court in Gujranwala on Wednesday issued notices to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and others on a petition over rising inflation in the country, ARY News reported.

The petition was filed by advocate Manzoor Qadir in Gujranwala sessions court.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, secretary finance, secretary petroleum and secretary water and power have been made respondents in the plea.

The sessions court issued notices to respondents and directed them to submit replies within 20 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation increased by 2 per cent during the week ended on June 2, according to data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

INFLATION HITS TWO-YEAR HIGH IN MAY

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 20.04 per cent, PBS data shared.

During the week under review, out of 53 items, prices of 28 items increased, prices of 05 items decreased, and prices of 18 items remained stable.

