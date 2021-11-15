Court issues release order of Farrukh Shah in assets reference

SUKKUR: Accountability Court Sukkur on Monday issued release order of Farrukh Shah MPA in NAB’s assets beyond means reference, ARY News reported.

Accountability Court Judge Fareed Anwar Qazi issued release order over a surety bond of 10 million rupees, his counsel Mehfooz Awan said.

Farrukh Shah has been a son of PPP stalwart and former opposition leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah. The court had approved his bail petition on Saturday.

“The release order has been sent to the prison after signature. He will be released from Sukkur Jail soon,” the lawyer said.

Farrukh Shah had presented his arrest on the instructions of the Supreme Court on June 12. He was imprisoned in Central Jail Sukkur for last five months.

Shah, has been among 18 accused in 1.23 billion rupees assets beyond means reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Syed Khursheed Shah and others.

