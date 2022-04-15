Court issues restraining order on AJK PM election

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Kashmir High Court on Friday issued a restraining order on the conduction of new AJK Prime Minister election, ARY News reported.

A two-judge bench of AJK court comprising Justice Shahid Bahar and Justice Sardar Ijaz announced the verdict on the petition filed by the PPP.

The High Court has also restrained the Legislative Assembly from further proceedings till Monday.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had challenged the session of the AJK Assembly that was scheduled for today (Friday). PPP leaders Chaudhry Latif Akbar and Chaudhry Yasin filed petition in the High Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi had resigned from his office on Thursday.

Read more: AJK PM TERMINATES FIVE MEMBERS OF CABINET OVER ‘SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITIES’

In a meeting with the PTI chief on Wednesday, Qayyum Niazi had informed Imran Khan about the facts and the alleged conspiracy being hatched against him in AJK.

Prior to his resignation, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi had terminated five members of his cabinet over misconduct and suspicious activities.

Those who had been terminated included Tanveer Ilyas, Abdul Majid Khan, Ali Shan, Khawaja Farooq and Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar.

Comments