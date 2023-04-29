Court moved against illegal detention of Ali Amin Gandapur

SUKKUR: A sessions court was moved against the illegal detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea was filed by Faisal Amin Gandapur through PTI Sukkur President Advocate Zaheer Babar in the session court.

The plea stated that no case is registered against the PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur in Sindh and the additional sessions judge has granted protective bail to the PTI leader but he is still not released.

The court was requested to release the PTI leader as he is still in illegal detention despite the court orders.

Earlier, the administration of Sukkur Central Jail refused to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur despite his protective bail.

Read more: JAIL ADMIN REFUSES TO RELEASE ALI AMIN GANDAPUR DESPITE BAIL



Sukkur Central Jail’s administration refused said that the accused politician was wanted by Punjab police in different cases.

On April 20, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore had handed over former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur to Sindh police over transit remand.

A case was registered against the PTI leader for delivering hate speech against state institutions.

It is pertinent to mention that the Lahore police took custody of the PTI leader soon after a court in Bhakkar granted bail to a firebrand politician in a case related to opening fire on a police checkpoint.

Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench earlier this month.

On April 8, a case was registered against Gandapur at Islamabad’s Golra police station under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Comments