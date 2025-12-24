Court orders action against police present amid Orangi lynching

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday submitted its report in Sindh High Court (SHC) over the case of setting an alleged robber on fire by a mob in Orangi, ARY News reported.

The high court directed the police to add the anti-terrorism clauses in the case. The bench also ordered action against the policemen who were present on the spot. “Police should also ensure that such incidents don’t repeat again”, court ordered.

Lawyers Bushra Abbas and Qambar Abbas objected over the police report.

“It is an incident of terrorism, a man set on fire in public and the police acted as spectator instead of protector,” lawyer argued.

Last month unknown persons set a man on fire in public, declaring him a robber, in Karachi’s Orangi area. The accused was also alleged of killing a man on resisting robbery.

The angry mob of people tied the alleged robber with an electric pole and set him on fire alive.