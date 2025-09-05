Man appears before court as accused on friend's behalf in Islamabad

An unusual incident occurred in the Islamabad District and Sessions Court when a friend of an accused appeared in court in his place, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the hearing, when the court ordered the arrest of the accused, the individual, identified as Shahid Karim, admitted out of fear that he was not the real accused, Bilal Khan.

He told the court that his friend Bilal Khan had asked him to appear on his behalf, assuring him that “nothing would happen.”

The court immediately ordered the arrest of Shahid Karim for impersonating the accused.

The incident took place in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Awan.

The case under hearing was the pre-arrest bail plea of Bilal Khan.

Since the required surety bonds were not submitted, the court dismissed the pre-arrest bail application and issued orders for Bilal Khan’s arrest.