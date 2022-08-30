Court orders arrest of Zaheer Ahmed in underage marriage case

KARACHI: A District East additional district and sessions court on Tuesday canceled the interim bail of Zaheer Ahmed, a Lahore-based youth facing criminal charges of the alleged kidnapping and marrying an underage girl from Karachi.

The Additional Sessions Judge Karachi East announced a verdict on the accused’s bail application in a case pertaining to the alleged abduction of a teenage girl from Karachi.

The court canceled the interim bail and ordered the immediate detention of Zaheer Ahmed. At the same time, the court has also approved the request for a medical examination of the girl.

Yesterday, the court accepted the charge sheet against Zaheer while excluding the rape charges and sent the case to the concerned court for trial in accordance with the law.

The police booked Ahmed and others for kidnapping an underage girl from Karachi.

Comments