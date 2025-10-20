Court orders FIA to submit challan against Armaghan in two cases

KARACHI: The FIA’s investigation officer has failed to submit the challan of the illegal call centre and money laundering cases against Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

Judicial Magistrate, expressing resentment in the court hearing said that the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) IO being granted time to submit the case challan again and again since several hearings, but he failed to submit the same. The court warned that it will take action if the I/O failed in compliance of the court order.

The FIA Anti-Money Laundering Circle has booked Armaghan, under charges of money laundering and running illegal call centre.

According to the FIA, Armaghan was involved in a massive forgery scheme, earning between $300,000 to $400,000 per month. He allegedly used cryptocurrency to launder the money and even purchased several luxury cars with the illicit funds.

Investigations revealed that Armaghan was running a call center that targeted American citizens, scamming them out of their money, the FIR read. The suspect had also opened bank accounts in the names of his employees to facilitate the fraud.

According to FIR, Armaghan’s team consisted of 25 individuals, each of whom would scam at least five people per day. The suspect had also established a company in the United States with his father’s help to facilitate the hawala/hundi business.

The authorities recovered three luxury cars worth millions of rupees from Armaghan’s possession, and it is reported that he had sold five more cars.